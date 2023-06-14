The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday unanimously voted down a proposal to build 25 townhouses at a cul-de-sac on the end of Bow Lake Place, next to Harper Park Middle School.
The vote came amid organized resistance to the proposal from residents living near the project, and despite a town staff recommendation that it be approved.
Developer Carr Homes proposed a rezoning to allow townhouses on the 6.4-acre parcel currently known as Harper Park, as well as stabilizing the adjacent “Stone House,” also known as the “Harper House.” The property is surrounded on three sides by Rt. 7, the Clarion Hotel and Harper Park Middle School. It would have been among single-family homes and accessed only by Bow Lake Place, raising concerns among neighbors in the Potomac Station neighborhood about routing traffic through their community.
The town staff analysis indicated that the added traffic from the townhouses would fall “well below a threshold to be considered a burden to the local residential street network,” and that the development would result in a similar overall density of units per acre as the surrounding development.
Town planners and the applicant noted that the project matches the language of the Eastern Gateway District Small Area Plan, which supersedes the Town Plan in that area. Town Project Manager Scott Parker pointed out the small area plan calls out the property specifically, stating “the vacant property at the end of Bow Lake Place is appropriate for single family detached or attached development that is compatible with the character of the adjoining residential neighborhood.”
The small area plan also calls to “ensure protection of Heritage resources in the Eastern Gateway Area including Carradoc Hall and the Stone House at Harper Park.” Under the rezoning proposal the Stone House, which was moved to the site in the 1990s to save it from demolition during construction of the Rt. 7/River Creek Parkway interchange, would be weather sealed, with no access to the interior, and trails built to a public area outside the building.
Walsh Colucci Lubely Walsh Land Use Planner Matt Leslie, representing the applicant, pointed to the same. He said evaluations by the applicant and reviewed by the town “confirmed the Stone House is not eligible for listing in any historic register, and that the house is not associated with significant, specific events or broader themes of local, state or national history.”
“That being said, we understand that there are at least some members of the community who have a connection to the house and that it carries, at the very least, some amount of sentimental value if nothing else,” Leslie said. “With that in mind, we are proposing to preserve the Stone House in a way that makes it structurally sound and watertight. A pergola and picnic tables will be provided, we'll provide an area for family gatherings, and interpretive signage along the trail areas around the amenity will allow an opportunity to tell the history of this area in a meaningful way.”
And he said the town’s policies state the property should be developed “with more than just two large manor homes,” the use allowed under the property’s current zoning.
And on traffic, he said the project would be expected to create 141 daily trips. He compared that to the closest 92 single-family homes, which he said currently create 935 daily trips.
But the Planning Commission had recommended denying the rezoning application, finding that based on the Legacy Leesburg Town Plan, the proposal “is not beneficial to current town residents and future generations” and “does not support the general welfare of the existing community.” And nearby residents opposed to the proposal packed the town council chambers for the public hearing Tuesday night.
Bow Lake Place resident Tori Furphy said residents have collected more than 400 signatures from Potomac Station homeowners on a petition opposing the project.
“There's nothing that my neighbors and I care more about in this world in the safety of our loved ones. We want our children to have the freedom to play in their front yard with peace of mind,” Furphy said.
“We all purposely chose this street for our homes in a quiet, low traffic area of Potomac Station,” Furphy said. “We were all well aware of the vacant lot at the end of our street when we moved in, but we did our research before making our purchasing decision. We knew that the lot was zoned for just two single-family estate homes. That was the only threat of new houses and increased traffic down our quiet street. And to be clear, our neighborhood would be completely content with two single-family homes.”
Elias Fahel, who lives next door to the Harper Park property, said his home already has a problem with Rt. 7 noise, which would only be exacerbated.
“I've lived with this noise problem for almost 20 years. The amount this traffic noise has increased year after year in those 20 years is astounding,” he said. “I never would have predicted that the home I was buying would be this impacted by what has now turned into a very busy highway.”
And Tim Furphy questioned the value of the Stone House proposal. He said while advertised as a benefit to the community, “in reality, it doesn’t benefit anyone.”
“This house has been boarded up for over 20 years and will continue to remain boarded up. It's non-accessible and most likely prone to vandalism,” he said. “This house is not being brought back to life, yet this is considered a significant feature of the application. …You can't even go inside. It's no more of an amenity than the shed in my neighbor's backyard.”
The Town Council sided unanimously with those Potomac Station residents, particularly citing traffic concerns. Mayor Kelly Burk dismissed the staff analysis.
“The traffic from this new development will have a very significant negative impact on the already established neighborhood. And one of the core principles of the Legacy Leesburg Town Plan is to provide a safe, reliable and efficient transportation system that promotes, enhances mobility and connectivity between neighborhoods and destinations,” she said. “In my judgment, this proposed development does not do that. Rather it simply adds to the traffic on the existing neighborhood roads, which are already subject to traffic associated with the Harper Park Middle School for the greater part of the year.”
The council voted 7-0 to deny the rezoning application, based on a finding that “the proposed use is not consistent with the Legacy Leesburg Town Plan, nor the regulations of the Town of Leesburg zoning ordinance based on the traffic generated by the proposed development in conjunction with the traffic associated with the existing residences and the Harper Park Middle School, placing too much of a burden on and presenting an unacceptable intensification of the use of the existing streets.”
The decision was met with applause from the crowded chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.