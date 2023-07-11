Will the Town of Leesburg offer fee waivers and fast-track review of development projects that promise to provide affordable housing? Maybe.
The Town Council on Monday night heard staff overview those two approaches to incentivize developers to provide affordable rental or home ownership opportunities. However, questions remain about how much they’re willing to pay for the program.
In their presentation, Planning Director James David and Assistant Zoning Administrator Evan Harlow suggested a fee waiver program that could cost the town up to $150,000 per year in foregone revenue, with individual projects eligible for up to $75,000 in waivers. The proposal to create an expedited review process for development projects with some to-be-determined level of affordable housing would likely require hiring more staff. Hiring an additional senior engineer could cost $175,000, according to the report.
And if the council wanted to pursue either or both options, it could take up to a year to develop and adopt the land use regulations needed to implement them.
The presentation was in response to a proposal by Council member Zach Cummings in November and an agreement during the council’s planning retreat earlier this year to explore the options.
The council debate comes as the county government launched an affordable housing fee waiver program starting July 1. It also has hired an affordable housing ombudsman to oversee efforts to implement the recommendation of the Unmet Housing Needs study.
Cummings said he supports both programs outlined by the staff. Other council members generally agreed to continue talking about them, but expressed concern about the impacts of lost revenue and higher staff costs, and raised questions about how to ensure the program helps local workers and others cited as the intended beneficiaries. Mayor Kelly Burk said she was opposed to providing expedited review for the projects.
Town Manager Kaj Dentler said town staff would continue to flesh out the budget impacts and details of the programs and provide another briefing to the council at a future meeting.
Town planners are in the early rounds of review of a rezoning application for undeveloped land bays in the Oaklawn development that include plans for an up to 184-unit multi-family affordable housing neighborhood near the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Miller Drive, and a 700,000-square-foot data center project along the Dulles Greenway. Another affordable housing project, one targeted to serve senior citizens, has been proposed as part of a public-private partnership plan to redevelop the town-owned Liberty Street parking lot area.
(1) comment
In other words, Leesburg wants to expand the size of its government and then transfer the wealth of its existing taxpayers to developers in the HOPE that somehow it trickles down to "affordable housing."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.