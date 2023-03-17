Efforts to bring a hotel to the downtown historic district advanced March 14 when the Leesburg Town Council adopted new parking requirements.
Under the new rules, hotels in the B-1 downtown business district will be required to provide one parking space for each room. That’s a reduction from requirements for hotels in other areas of town that additionally must provide one parking space per every two employees and more spaces if the operation includes a restaurant.
According to the town staff, the reduction better conforms to requirements in other similar jurisdictions while maintaining adequate onsite parking to meet the majority of peak demand hours for hotels in suburban/urban areas.
While the Town Council has initiated reviews of a number of downtown parking policies, the hotel changes were spurred by the request of Kevin Ash. The Leesburg-based developer is evaluating the feasibility of building a 40-room hotel as part of redevelopment plans for a 0.6-acre lot at 208 S. King St.
Ash’s Ellisdale Construction is active with mixed-use and affordable housing projects through the region and completed two other downtown projects: the Courthouse Commons offices on East Market Street and Leesburg Central retail/office complex on Loudoun Street.
Deputy Director of Planning and Zoning Brian Boucher said the parking requirements have been in place since 1986, and the town requires more parking for hotels than other nearby jurisdictions.
The town hasn’t had a downtown hotel since the Leesburg Inn, located next to the courthouse on North King Street, closed in the 1960s. The town has five hotels outside the historic district and two more in the works.
Speaking during the March 14 public hearing on the ordinance change, Ash noted that hotels typically have a 70% occupancy rate, with fewer rooms rented on weekdays than on weekends. He also said that increasingly visitors arrive without vehicles and rely on ridesharing apps like Uber.
Suzanne Larkins, a Royal Street resident near Ash’s proposed hotel, also addressed the council, raising concerns about reducing parking requirements without conducting a more comprehensive review of the parking needs. She said priority must be giving to the existing residents and businesses downtown before providing incentives for new development.
The reduced parking standard was approved on a 5-2 vote. Mayor Kelly Burk and Vice Mayor Neil Steinberg opposed the change citing concerns about the potential impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.
