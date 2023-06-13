The Town of Leesburg is embarking on a path to build a permanent air traffic control tower at Leesburg Executive Airport after its eight-year investment in remote tower technology comes to an unexpected end.
The Town Council plans Tuesday night to approve funding for the first stage of planning for construction of the new tower project, with the goal of having the system up and running by 2030.
The action follows months of work with leaders in the Federal Aviation Administration after the Feb. 21 announcement that the agency planned to terminate the experimental remote tower program that has guided traffic in and around the airport since 2018.
The council’s authorization of a $270,000 allocation to undertake a tower siting study is the first step in what is expected to be a seven-year, $15 million undertaking, with federal and state funds covering most of the costs.
The scramble started with a decision by Saab, the developer of the remote tower technology, to abandon its effort to win FAA certification for its system after policy changes significantly narrowed its potential use at other airports.
The FAA initially set a June 14 deadline to shut down the system and return the Leesburg airport to uncontrolled airspace. Town leaders, pilots, and airport-related businesses quickly raised concerns that the decision would increase safety risks. Leesburg is the second-busiest general aviation airport in the state, with nearly 80,000 annual take offs and landings according to a report for the town’s Airport Commission.
Over the past several months, town representatives have reported an increasing cooperative effort with FAA leaders to address those concerns.
After extending the operational deadline for the remote system, the FAA agreed to reestablish a mobile tower at the airport, similar to one that was used in the early stages of the remote tower project.
The new tower arrived at the airport last week. It is expected to remain in operation until a permanent tower is constructed. The FAA will pay for the equipment and staffing for the tower. Under the current plan, the town will pick up the lease expenses—estimated at $10,000 per month—but during a Monday night briefing council members urged the staff to find a revenue source to cover that cost.
According to a timeline presented by Airport Manager Scott Coffman, the siting study is the first step in the tower construction process. The town plans to use its aviation planning and engineering contractor Talbert & Bright to evaluate potential tower locations in a study expected to take 16 months to complete. That will be followed by a year-long environmental study and then two years of design work. Construction is expected to begin by February 2028, with completion in October 2030.
Coffman stressed that both the schedule and the cost estimates were preliminary. For airport construction projects, federal and state sources typically pay 98% of the costs. However, as with the siting study, the town may have to advance some funds with reimbursements to follow.
