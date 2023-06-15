The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday approved a $382,000 task order for a consultant study of traffic issues in town. The work will include another look at converting some downtown streets—including Market and Loudoun—to one-way roads.
The study will focus on areas inside the Catoctin Circle loop to study existing conditions, analyze turning counts at 27 intersections, predict future traffic conditions and analyze the potential for one-way access on Wirt Street SW, Royal Street SW, Liberty Street SW, North Street NE.
In looking at whether to convert Loudoun and Market streets to one-way corridors, an idea that have been discussed for decades, the town is seeking an analysis of the impact on businesses, parking, and pedestrians in addition to the general traffic impacts.
The study also will assess the potential impacts of the proposed redevelopment of the Liberty Street parking lot on the surrounding roadway network.
Also, the consultant will develop a travel demand model that will be tied to the existing model operated by the county government to provide the town staff with additional functionality for planning and project evaluation.
The task order is for a one-year period.
