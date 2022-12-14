Bucking the town’s Planning Commission unanimous recommendation of denial, the Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday approved a rezoning application to permit construction of townhouses and a commercial center in the Meadowbrook neighborhood.
The council upheld the recommendation of the commission—and several area residents—in rejecting plans for a gas station and convenience store on the 23.6-acre property at the intersection of South King Street and Evergreen Mill Road.
The approved layout includes 65 townhouses and 40,450 square feet of commercial uses, along with an 8.62-acre land bay being held as open space but planned for future development, with plans to build a senior living complex there.
The approval comes four years after a previous Town Council denied the original rezoning application that envisioned a 200,000-square-foot commercial center. Opponents of that application said the project would be out of scale with the neighborhood. A lawsuit challenging that denial vote remains pending in Loudoun County Circuit Court.
The scaled-down version also faced criticism that it didn’t fit with the character of the neighborhood or the vision of a “neighborhood center” under Town Plan policies. But objections centered on the plans for the gas station, which speakers during the Dec. 13 public hearing said was not needed—either because there are plenty of gas stations already available to area residents, or because the move to greener power would make them obsolete.
The overall rezoning was approved on a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Kelly Burk and Councilwoman Kari Nacy opposed. Only Vice Mayor Marty Martinez supported the service station permit, which was denied on a 6-1 vote.
