Residents of Leesburg’s Tuscarora Village neighborhood are looking forward to a dip in their long-promised community pool as early as next summer following action by the Leesburg Town Council this week to modify the development’s phasing plan.
The council on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to build Leesburg’s first Lidl grocery store in the commercial section of the neighborhood.
As part of that action, the council also removed a requirement that the developer get commercial development in the ground before moving to the next stage of residential development. Instead, once Stanley Martin completes construction of the planned community pool and clubhouse, it will be permitted to build an additional 123 residences. The final 38 units approved in the 2016 rezoning may be built once the grocery store is complete.
The change responds to pleas of residents in the first 165-unit phase of the neighborhood who appealed to town leaders to help force the developer to build the promised amenities. Council member Todd Cimino-Johnson is among the Tuscarora Village residents who sharply criticized the developer over the delays.
“The reason I ran for this office is because of that development. Because I was told the Town of Leesburg was the reason that none of this was finished. I came into the town of Leesburg and started asking questions and that was not the case. I was lied to,” he said.
While the new phasing plan is expected to deliver the amenities quickly, Cimino-Johnson and another resident speaking at the Sept. 12 public hearing said other concerns remain, including the need for final paving for the streets in first section of the development, and the desire for traffic calming measures along Battlefield Parkway.
