Kaj Dentler
Town of Leesburg Photo

The Town Council on Tuesday approved annual raises for the town manager and town attorney. 

Town Manager Kaj Dentler has received a 4% raise, bringing his salary to $227,396. Town Attorney Christopher Spera received a 3% raise, bringing his salary to $196,267. They are the two employees who are hired directly by the Town Council. Both received raises at the same rates last year. 

The raises were approved unanimously on the council’s consent agenda. 

