Help may be on the way for residents of the Tuscarora Village neighborhood who have been pressing the developer to accelerate construction of long-promised amenities.
The Leesburg Planning Commission has endorsed a series of changes to alter construction phasing for the 77-acre property that would accelerate construction of the planned community pool and clubhouse, while also allowing the developer to more quickly move forward with the next stage of residential development.
The package of changes also includes plans to construct the first Lidl grocery store in Leesburg.
When the development originally approved in 2016, the proffers were designed to ensure the property would include a substantial commercial component. The developer was limited to construction of 165 of its approved 475 residential units until after 45,000 square feet of commercial development—including at least 19,000 square feet of office space—was built.
The residential builder, Stanly Martin, quickly reached that 165-unit limit and the project stalled awaiting demand for the commercial space.
Under the new proposal, construction of the pool complex would be moved to the first phase of the project, with construction potentially underway this year, according to a July 20 presentation to the Planning Commission.
Once that is completed, the developers could move into the second phase of residential development, allowing construction of 123 more residences. Additionally, the construction of the 30,500-square-foot grocery store, expected to be complete early next year, would be deemed adequate to meet the commercial phasing requirements, opening the door to the final 110 units planned in that section.
The 5.8-acre commercial tract where the Lidl is planned, would also provide space for a 17,000-square-foot retail/office building, but its construction would not be required as part of the residential phasing plan.
Commissioners unanimously supported the proposed changes, which are expected to go before the Town Council in September. However, several members said it would be important for the additional retail space to be built, providing more amenities to the residents.
