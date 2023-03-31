The Town of Leesburg has hired its first sustainability manager.
In the newly created post Deborah Moran will have broad authority to help guide the town’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability and energy conservation throughout its operations.
Moran will work in the Planning and Zoning Department under Director James David. She is scheduled to join the staff April 17.
Moran served as the sustainability coordinator for the City of Gaithersburg, MD, for the past four years where she worked on sustainability and energy management plans, legislative analysis, grant writing, fleet fuel reduction goals, and greenhouse gas reduction measures. She also spearheaded an internal Green Team and supported a citizen-based Environmental Affairs Committee. She holds professional certifications in environmental planning and project management and is a graduate of Ithaca College’s Roy H. Park School of Communications.
Her hiring marks the addition of the town’s first staff position dedicated to sustainability.
The hiring is a result of Town Council discussions about how the town can improve its environmental stewardship, including making its buildings more energy efficient and converting to an EV vehicle fleet.
According to the job description, the primary purpose is to research, propose, and launch environmental sustainability and energy conservation initiatives and to formulate policy for approval, developing goals and objectives. Moran also will serve as staff liaison to the town’s Environmental Advisory Commission and support a newly created internal Executive Steering Committee on Sustainable Government Operations within the town staff.
“This is a solid indicator that the Council’s priorities for sustainable governance are widely shared by the community and the region. We look forward to tapping Deborah’s expertise to help lead the Town of Leesburg in meeting the Council’s sustainability goals,” David stated in the announcement of the hiring.
(2) comments
In other words, adding direct and indirect costs to every project and every activity the government performs.
I appreciate that some folks think all government initiatives are a waste of money. However, your attitude is cynical and poorly informed. Sustainability includes such things as energy efficiency, improved land management, and more thoughtful planning decisions that over time can save money. Try to keep an open mind.
