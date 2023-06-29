The Town of Leesburg has completed its first 10-year tree canopy study, finding the loss of 27 acres of trees during the period from 2005 to 2015.
The study was conducted by the Department of Public Works and Capital Projects.
According to the report, tree canopy covered 2,062 acres in 2005 and 2,035 acres in 2015.
Urban Forester Noble Atkins said the canopy loss during this period was the result of land development in town. To offset the impact of construction, the town plans to plant more trees in medians, parks, schools, and other public and private spaces.
“We will also minimize canopy loss during the next 10-year period by requiring that more individual trees be saved during land development activities,” Atkins stated. “Tree preservation plans and related measures will be necessary to preserve many more individual trees during town capital projects and private development.”
The next 10-year study will end in 2025 and will compare the canopy data from 2015 to 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.