The Leesburg Town Council’s effort to annex the Compass Creek development, including the Microsoft data center campus, has cost $511,500 so far. On Tuesday night, the council allocated another $120,000 for the project.
After years of negotiations with the county government on a series of boundary line adjustments that would incorporate the property stalled, the council in September initiated an annexation petition through the Virginia Commission on Local Government.
The additional money is needed to cover the cost of the commission’s review and any subsequent court action, according to the council’s funding resolution. The money will come from unallocated fund balance in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
Town Attorney Christopher Spera and other staff members on Monday night updated the council on the status the annexation effort during an hour-long, closed-door briefing.
Town and county plans call for the area to be served by town utilities and, ultimately, be incorporated into the town limits. However, the county government generally supports boundary adjustments—typically conducted as a cooperative, voluntary method of incorporation—when the landowners support it. An annexation through the Commission on Local Government is an adversarial approach, with the town effective suing the county to take control of the land.
