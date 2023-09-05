Local, state, and federal elected representatives gathered at Leesburg Executive Airport on Tuesday morning to celebrate the completion of an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to continue air traffic control services there.
The event culminated six months of intense negotiations that began when the FAA announced it would terminate the authority to operate the experimental remote air traffic control technology, which had been operating at the airport for the past five year.
That surprise announcement raised fears that the airport—now among the busiest in the commonwealth with 80,000 annual take offs and landings—would be less safe if it returned to uncontrolled airspace.
“Those numbers have continued to grow year after year, and really the growth started when our airport became a control tower,” Airport Manager Scott Coffman said. “Before we had a control tower, our airport was busy, but it was kind of a country airport. So air traffic control has made it much safer for the corporate aircraft and the flight training aircraft to come in here and work through this busy airspace.”
Town leaders worked with the federal delegation to secure an extension of the deadline to shut down the remote tower and to secure a temporary mobile tower to replace it during the expected five-year process to build a permanent tower at the airport.
“We had to kind of got into a little bit of a panic mode, because we knew how important air traffic services were to our airport and our users,” Coffman said. “We quickly reached out to the FAA, and they gave us lots of support. They recognized how central air traffic control was to the airport safety and the safety of folks on the ground,” In addition to safety, he said the grow spurred by air traffic control services also has supported economic development, with the addition of a second fixed-base operator and millions of dollars of investments in hangar buildings new services.
Sen Tim Kaine (D-VA) said he recognized while serving as governor the importance of Virginia’s general aviation airports to the broader transportation network.
“The transportation network in Virginia is complex and comprehensive, and general aviation airports play an absolutely critical role in the economic development and the life of all of our communities,” he said. And with Leesburg Executive Airport’s traffic level comparable to that of Norfolk International Airport, maintaining air traffic control services is vital, he said.
“We're really happy and I’ve got to give huge credit to the FAA, but I really want to stress they have been good problem solvers to work together with the Airport Commission here and with the town to find a solution,” Kaine said.
In addition to the FAA agreement to deploy the mobile tower until the permanent tower is planned and constructed, Kaine said the federal infrastructure bill includes $3.7 million to help fund improvements at the airport. Also, he said the FAA informed him over the weekend that it has approved an additional $3.7 million to help with another of the airport’s upcoming projects, repaving the apron area.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) celebrated both the success of the FAA negotiations for Leesburg and turning back the effort in Congress to allow more long-haul flights at Reagan National Airport, a measure seen as harmful to Dulles Airport. Amid the general partisanship and grandstanding, “every now and then there is a day when everything fell into place,” she said.
“This really highlights the ability for us to be able to work together to find a solution that is going to require efforts on both the local part as well as the state and the federal levels to be able to make this possible,” Del. David Reid (D-32) said.
Mayor Kelly Burk thanked Kaine and Wexton for their “unwavering advocacy” through the process. “They were instrumental in helping us find a solution to our problems.”
Monday’s gathering was intended to include the formal signing of the remote tower operations agreement with the FAA. However, FAA representatives did not attend.
(1) comment
Our taxpayer dollars wasted yet again. The Town of Leesburg can't afford to run the airport without our tax dollars. Maybe I should apply for tax dollars to help me run my business.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.