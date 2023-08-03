As part of a Town Council-directed pilot program, Leesburg has added the first all-electric vehicle to its fleet.
The Nissan Leaf S is replacing a Ford Fusion used by the Utilities Department and has a range of just over 200 miles on a single charge. The vehicle will be used for administrative purposes and will be recharged using a standard 110-volt outlet, according to the town.
Because of incentives and tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act, the vehicle was cheaper than a standard gas-powered replacement, according to the town. The town expects to receive a credit of $7,500 to offset the vehicle purchase.
“This is an important first step as we right size our fleet and find alternative fuel vehicles that allow staff to continue to provide a high level of service to our residents and minimize our impact on the environment,” Sustainability Manager Deb Moran stated in an announcement of the purchase.
The town plans to replace two other gas-powered vehicles with EVs this year, although concerns have been raised that the low inventory and higher manufacturing costs for hybrids and EVs could increase costs for those purchases.
The Town Council initiated the EV pilot program in December, directing the staff to begin purchasing hybrid vehicles and investing in charging infrastructure. Two dual-head chargers, totaling $18,000, have been purchased and approximately $75,000 has been allocated to increase the available electrical capacity at the Town Hall parking garage to accommodate electric vehicle charging spaces. The town also is investing in insulated tools and personal protective equipment needed to maintain hybrid and electric vehicles, according to a status report prepared for the council.
Two hybrid vehicles were added to the fleet in fiscal year 2023: a Ford F150 hybrid pick-up assigned to the town’s urban forester and a Ford Explorer hybrid SUV assigned to the Department of Planning and Zoning. In addition to the EV acquired this year for the Utilities Department, the town plans to acquire two hybrid Ford F150 pick-ups for the Utilities Department, two hybrid Ford interceptor utility vehicles for the Police Department, and a fully electric Ford Lightning F150 pick-up for the Department of Public Works.
The town government operates a fleet of 201 cars, vans, SUVs, and trucks. Almost 122,000 gallons of fuel were used to power them in 2022, according to the town.
