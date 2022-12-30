Throughout 2022, the Sgt. Maj. John Champe Chapter Virginia Sons of the American Revolution raised its public profile with a slate of special events and proclamation presentations. It closed the year by getting one more in Friday morning.
The chapter presented Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk with a certificate of appreciation for her participation in their events.
Burk brought greetings on behalf of the Town of Leesburg at the 248th Anniversary of Loudoun Resolves held near the Revolutionary monument “Spirit of Loudoun” in June and in August during a commemoration of the 246th anniversary of the first reading of the Declaration of Independence in Virginia at Loudoun’s courthouse on Aug. 12, 1776.
The organization was rechartered in February after a previous chapter disbanded in 2008.
The chapter is named for Sergeant Major Champe, who lived in Aldie and gained fame for his faked desertion from the Continental Army when he was tasked by General George Washington to capture the traitor Benedict Arnold. The plan almost succeeded but was thwarted when Arnold directed his troops to Virginia to attack Continental Forces. Not wanting to engage his fellow Virginians, he returned to the Continental line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.