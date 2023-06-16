Crescent District Zoning Map

The 428-acre Crescent Design District is a zoning district that regulates development to achieve an urban-style reminiscent of historic downtown Leesburg with its grid of streets, buildings located close to the road, and parking screened or behind buildings. Instead of focusing on the regulation of uses, the form-based code focuses on building form and sight design.

 Town of Leesburg

Town planners and a consultant team will hold two community meetings June 28 to discuss plans to update the Crescent District Master Plan and garner public feedback.

The plan guides redevelopment in the area southeast of the downtown area. The town staff is seeking feedback on what aspects of the plan, adopted 15 years ago, should be refined. 

The effort to reexamine the plan followed last year’s approval of a plan to redevelop the Virginia Village shopping center. The process will consider land uses, building heights, architecture, targeted opportunity sites, and housing goals. 

The meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the lower level of Town Hall. Learn more at leesburgva.gov/crescentdistrict.

