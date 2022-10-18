Ida Lee Park Entrance Sign

Ida Lee Park in Leesburg Virginia. Ida Lee Park Recreation Center is a full-service recreation facility, offering a fitness center, two indoor pools, a full-size basketball court, racquetball courts, banquet hall, child care and a full range of fitness and recreation programs and classes. (Photo by Douglas Graham/Loudoun Now)

 Douglas Graham

The main pool at the Ida Lee Recreation Center will be closed through Sunday. 

Following the replacement of a sky light, pieces of glass were found in the pool. The staff is draining the pool to remove the glass and perform a cleaning. 

Patrons participating in swim classes will be notified as to whether their session will be canceled or moved to the auxiliary pool.

The auxiliary pool and spa remain open. 

