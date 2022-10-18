The main pool at the Ida Lee Recreation Center will be closed through Sunday.
Following the replacement of a sky light, pieces of glass were found in the pool. The staff is draining the pool to remove the glass and perform a cleaning.
Patrons participating in swim classes will be notified as to whether their session will be canceled or moved to the auxiliary pool.
The auxiliary pool and spa remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.