The indoor pool complex at the Ida Lee Recreation Center will close Aug. 19 to allow for annual maintenance.
During the work, the main swimming pool, auxiliary pool, spa, and pool locker rooms will be closed to the public. The outdoor A.V. Symington Aquatic Center will not be affected and will be open normal hours.
There will be temporary closures in other areas of the rec center during the work, including the group fitness room, multipurpose room, basketball court, racquetball courts.
The pool is scheduled to reopen Sept. 4.
