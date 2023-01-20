The George C. Marshall International Center Board of Directors has elected Thomas Greenspon to serve as its chairman for the next three years.
Greenspon, who served as vice chair and president emeritus of the center, succeeds Stephen Chapin in the post.
The center operates a historic house museum at Dodona Manor, the Leesburg home of George C. Marshall and his wife Katherine, and offers programs that build on tenets of principled, selfless leadership demonstrated by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate as he served as chief of staff of the Army, secretary of state, secretary of defense, and president of the American Red Cross.
“It is a profound honor to serve as chairman of the Marshall Center Board,” Greenspon said. “The last few years have been incredibly exciting, highlighted by the creation of our growing Ethical Leadership Program and the year-long celebration of the Marshall Plan’s 75th anniversary. I look forward to doing even more to share the legacy of George C. Marshall with leaders of today and tomorrow.”
Greenspon, a graduate and former trustee of the Virginia Military Institute and a former U.S. Navy pilot, is a strategy and technology consulting executive whose career spanned 21 years at Booz Allen Hamilton.
The board also welcomed Andrew Boardman as its newest member. As QTS’s executive vice president of sales for its eastern region, he has more than 13 years of leadership and sales experience in the data center, telecommunications and technology industries.
“I am incredibly grateful to join the board of the Marshall Center,” Boardman stated. “I am committed to doing all I can to create more opportunities for high school students and emerging professionals to benefit from our Ethical Leadership Program and to generating support for the construction of a modern museum facility on the grounds of Dodona Manor.”
Plans for the new museum building include space for exhibits and educational programs, as well as office space for the center’s staff.
Learn more at georgecmarshall.org.
