The Town Council on Tuesday gave its unanimous approval to Leesburg’s next public arts mural—a tribute to the athletes who played at Loudoun’s segregated Black high school from 1941 until the end of segregation in 1968.
The mural will be among the final touches on a years-long renovation of the Douglass High School campus on East Market Street and will be an important element in the effort to spotlight the historic significance of the school.
The project is led by the 17-member Douglass High School Commemorative Committee, which issued a call for artists proposals last year. From among seven submissions, the design of Florida-based muralist Jason Tetlak was selected.
The “Game Time” mural, to be painted across the rear of the school's gymnasium bordering a new basketball court area, depicts the sports that students played at the school over the years—from basketball to golf.
Donna Torraca, a planning coordinator for Loudoun County Public Schools and a longtime leader of Leesburg’s Commission on Public Arts, said Tetlak’s design was selected for its creative style and use of color.
“The mural recognizes and celebrates the Douglas High School heritage and pride,” she said.
The mural is expected to take four or five days to complete.
Vice Mayor Neil Steinberg hailed the “extraordinary cooperation” between the school division, which will pay the cost of the project, the town and community organizations to bring the mural to fruition. He said the renovated Douglass High School Campus will be a jewel for the town.
The Douglass School was constructed in 1941 on land that was purchased by the Black community and transferred to the School Board to provide secondary education to their children. It was the only high school for Black students in Loudoun County until the end of segregation in 1968. The building is listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
Prior to the renovation, the building was used as the school division’s alternative education program and a community center. The campus will house the English Language Welcome Center, and the STEP and Child Find programs, provide office space for community organizations and continue to offer county Parks and Recreation Services.
(2) comments
Can we please stop putting up these garish murals on our stately brick buildings? The colors and graphics are off-putting and evoke "graffiti" vibes. If the designs were voted on by citizens, instead of a "woke" arts council, I guarantee this would not be the winning pick. I would also have insisted that the submissions come from Loudoun County residents only.
I'm so glad these Black athletes will be honored in a beautiful mural. Kudos to everyone involved. We must never forget Segregation & its dreadful legacy. If you think about it, 1968 wasn't so very long ago. Many folks from that time period are still alive today. They deserve our respect. And yes -- for some -- even reparations. Happy St. Paddy's Day Loudoun!
