Downtown public parking starting this week and continuing through New Year’s Day.
Beginning on Monday, Nov. 21, on-street metered parking spaces will be free. Parking in the Town Hall parking garage is already free because of on-going repair work that has limited the available spaces.
There will be a two-hour parking limit at on-street spaces on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Regular parking rates will resume Monday, Jan. 2, beginning at 8 a.m.
