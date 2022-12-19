The Leesburg Police Department is welcoming four new officers, following a graduation ceremony today at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Ashburn.
Officers Zachary Depoy, Chloe Kopnik, Kevin Orellana, and Jacobus Schoeman completed the Basic Law Enforcement School, which involves more than 700 hours training during the 20-week program. Depoy graduated with a special honor: the Excellence in Emergency Vehicle Operations Course Award.
The new officers will be placed in a structured 12-week field training program before being certified for solo patrol.
“I am confident they will continue in the department’s tradition of providing exceptional community service to our residents, businesses, and visitors,” Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Grigsby stated in announcing the graduations. “Please welcome them when you see them out in the community.”
The Session 147 graduation was the largest class in the academy’s history.
What is the current vacancy situation at the LPD?
