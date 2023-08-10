A nine-month push to install a flashing stop sign at the Rt. 7 offramp onto Clubhouse Drive has ended with the plug being pulled, for now.
Starting last fall a Country Club Green resident has pressed the town to add a flashing beacon to the stop signs at the exit, citing concerns about motorists gliding through the intersection without coming to a complete stop. Her pleas resulted in safety studies by the town staff, VDOT, and the Police Department. All concluded that the intersection is not particularly dangerous and that a flashing sign was unwarranted at the location.
Records show that there have been seven crashes reported at the intersection during the past 13 years. Only one, in 2016, may have been attributable to the driver not noticing the stop sign, although it was not clear in the documentation whether that was a factor, according to a staff report presented to the Town Council during Monday’s work session.
The Police Department conducted special monitoring at the intersection in May. Officers staked out the site 29 times, spending more than 11 hours watching traffic. Only three drivers were pulled over during that operation, according to the report.
While VDOT did make some signage improvements at the intersection, the department opposed the deployment of a flashing beacon, citing a policy that the technology be used sparingly—only in cases where enhanced visibility is required. VDOT has deployed only one flashing stop sign in Loudoun County, at the intersection of Evergreen Mills Road and Watson Road, following a string of serious crashes including a fatal crash in 2017.
Director of Public Works & Capital Projects Renée M. LaFollette said, based on her 30 years of experience, VDOT already had added every feasible safety feature needed to address conditions at the intersection.
Despite the unanimous staff-level conclusion that a flashing sign was not warranted, some council members still pressed to do more.
“I think we’re going to have to mull this over a little bit,” Mayor Kelly Burk said.
Council members noted the situation could change when the former Westpark hotel property on Clubhouse Drive near the intersection is redeveloped. The town is reviewing a rezoning application to convert the 7.6-acre tract to the Planned Development-Employment Center zoning district as part of a project called Westpark Tech that envisions flex industrial/business park uses, with the potential for data center development.
(1) comment
A complaint from one person generated this much governmental activity?
Is this a (d) campaign donor, by any chance?
