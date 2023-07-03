The Leesburg town staff will take another look at the Battlefield Parkway/Fieldstone Drive intersection to determine whether a traffic light can be installed there.
According to a report presented to the Town Council this week, a new study will be conducted once schools reopen in the fall.
The intersection has been a neighborhood concern for several years, but traffic studies conducted in 2021 and 2022 found that traffic conditions did not meet VDOT requirements for a traffic light. A recent crash at the crossing has put the issue back on the priority list of the town’s Residential Traffic Commission.
The town has earmarked funding to start design of the $1 million traffic light project in its Capital Improvements Program, starting in FY 2029. Depending on the results of the new study, that project could be accelerated, according to the report.
(1) comment
If you "study" something enough, eventually the hypothesis will be proven true.
See: Infinite monkey theorem
