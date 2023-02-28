A notification from the Federal Aviation Administration that it plans to end the remote air traffic control tower program at Leesburg Executive Airport in June has town leaders scrambling for ways to keep the safety service going.
Since 2015, the airport has been a testing ground for a remote tower system developed by Saab Inc. that uses high-definition cameras and displays, maneuverable optical and infrared cameras, microphones, and a signal-light-gun to provide data to air traffic controllers at a remote tower center located just outside airport property on Miller Drive. Controllers used the system to direct aircraft movements and space in the air and on the airport grounds. The remote technology is an alternative to building a brick-and-mortar air traffic control tower at the airport.
While once experimental under the control of the FAA Office of NextGen, it was deemed operationally viable in 2021, although it has not received final certification. Leesburg’s system is one of two remote towers under evaluation, with the other in Fort Collins, CO. The FAA has not certified any remote tower system for use in the National Airspace System.
Airport Manager Scott Coffman was notified of the decision to close the operation last week. On Tuesday, the town issued a statement to publicize the action and highlight efforts to work with the town’s Capitol Hill delegation to maintain the remote tower operations.
Coffman was told the FAA plans to shut down the program June 14.
“Leesburg has worked cooperatively with both the FAA and SAAB for many years as our primary focus regarding air traffic control is on safety, and ensuring that those services remain at the airport as they do today. With more than 75,000 takeoffs and landings each year, we believe air traffic control services are necessary for safe operations and growth at the Leesburg Executive Airport,” Coffman said in the statement.
Contacted Tuesday afternoon, Airport Commission Chair Dan Dunkel and representatives of the two fixed based operators at the airport said it was too soon to make comments on the situation.
