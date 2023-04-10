Talks with the Federal Aviation Administration aimed at continuing the use of the remote air traffic control system at Leesburg Executive Airport have pivoted to use of a Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower until a permanent tower can be built, according to a staff report prepared for a Town Council briefing Tuesday night.
The FAA in February notified the town that operation of the experimental remote tower system would end June 30 after the contractor SAAB determined it would no longer pursue final certification of the system.
The action triggered alarm among town leaders and pilots who said a return to uncontrolled airspace at the busy airport would increase danger of flight operations.
During a March 31 meeting with FAA Deputy Administrator Bradley Mims and other high-ranking administration staff members, the agency indicated to a delegation from the town that it would not reverse the decision to terminate the remote tower program at Leesburg, but indicated it was willing to help the airport maintain air traffic control operations as it transitions to a traditional brick and mortar tower, according to the report.
The staff report characterized the talks with FAA leaders as “positive,” with the FAA appearing committed to working with Leesburg on a plan for continuing ATC services without interruption.
That transition plan includes the establishment of a mobile air traffic control tower, with the FAA picking up its cost until the end of the federal fiscal year, Sept. 30—perhaps longer if Congress helps find the funding. A contract to lease a MATCT and to staff with air traffic controllers is estimated to cost $720,000 per year, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the town would be permitted to get back in line for consideration of a permanent tower. The town in 2020 was approved to enter the tower review program, but did not pursue that project because of the success experienced with remote system. Under the tower program, the town would be required to complete the project within five years, but with 26 other airports currently in the review process the feasibility of meeting that deadline is a concern, according to the report.
The report does not provide an estimate of the money that will be needed for site analysis, environmental study, design, and construction of the tower, although it notes funding is available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grant program and other grants. Once a permanent control tower is constructed, the FAA will fund on-going air traffic controller salary costs through the Federal Contract Tower Program.
