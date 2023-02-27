Starting Wednesday visitors to downtown Leesburg will find a different parking experience.
March 1 marks the end of the town’s free parking promotion that began before the holidays last November. That annual fee-waiver period was extended because of renovations in the Town Hall parking garage that reduced the number of available spaces.
While work continues in the garage, the town will reinstate fee collections starting Wednesday morning along with restricting use of spaces in the underground section to those with monthly parking permits. The first two hours of parking in the garage will be free.
Collections also will resume for on-street parking with bigger changes in order.
While the parking meters have been covered for more than three months, in recent days they also have been replaced with signs providing instruction for using the town’s app-based parking payment system, ParkMobile. Starting this week, all on-street parking fees will be paid electronically—either through the app, a text, an online payment link—or by making a phone call. Also, the town will resume enforcement of the two-hour maximum parking limit, which is intended to ensure the spaces turnover throughout the day. Those with handicapped placards or license plates may park for up to four hours.
On-street parking limits and fees are enforced from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Town Public Information Officer Kara Rodriguez acknowledged that the changes may not be easy for everyone at the onset, but said the majority of people paying on-street parking fees already have been using the ParkMobile app.
“We have hope for as seamless as possible transition,” she said.
For those unable to pay using a phone, the town suggests using the Town Hall garage, where credit cards are accepted, or one of the free-parking lots in town, the Liberty Street lot or the Pennington lot and garage on Church Street near the courts complex.
More information on downtown parking is available here.
(2) comments
Seems like an online-only option violates something... What about old people or those who aren't tech savvy?
I wonder how much the town makes from parking fees and whether or not it's worth it to collect them.
Politicians ann bureaucrats can never simplify anything, only make it more complex. That'll surely encourage folks to come to Leesburg...not
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.