Employers across all industries are sought to exhibit at the Leesburg Diversity Commission’s job fair.
The Diversity Commission and Crossroads Jobs, Inc., will host the job fair from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center’s lower banquet hall. The fair is free to attend for both employers and job seekers.
Employers interested in participating can sign up at leesburgva.gov/government/boards-and-commissions/diversity-commission/employment-fair-registration-employers. Space is limited.
Job seekers should bring copies of their resume or work history and a bag for literature and giveaways from employers. Dress code is casual or business professional. Pre-registration is encourage but not required, available online at leesburgva.gov/government/boards-and-commissions/diversity-commission/employment-fair-registration or in Spanish at leesburgva.gov/government/boards-and-commissions/diversity-commission/registro-en-la-feria-de-empleo.
With questions, email diversitycommission@leesburgva.gov.
Enter at your own risk. "Diversity" hiring in now borderline illegal. I suspect by this time next year it will be completely illegal.
