The Easter Bunny once again visited Ida Lee Park in Leesburg for the annual Easter Egg hunt Saturday.
On April 1, families and children followed the bunny trail to go looking for eggs, then showed off their findings and got a photo with the Easter Bunny in front of the park’s community garden plots. Then, they turned in their eggs on the way out of the park for a bag of goodies.
The Easter festivities continue this week, with the Claude Moore Eggcellent Adventures at Claude Moore Park in Sterling and the Lovettsville Park Egg Hunt at Lovettsville Community Park—a separate egg hunt from the Lovettsville Eggstravaganza at the Lovettsville Town Green over the weekend—both coming up on Wednesday. Go to getoutloudoun.com to see the full calendar of events.
