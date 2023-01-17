After several weeks of asbestos abatement and other interior preparations, crews this week began the demolition of the former Loudoun Times-Mirror printing plant and warehouse building.
The structure is being razed to make room for the Church & Market development that includes 116 rental apartments and more than 33,000 square feet combined of retail, restaurant and office space.
