Town Council member Zach Cummings this week proposed a package of potential incentives to help provide more affordable housing in town.
The proposal, which builds off some ideas under study or already underway by the county government, may provide a starting point for renewed discussions on the town’s role in addressing housing concerns. During recent Town Council campaigns, affordable housing has been a frequent topic.
“When our teachers, nurses, police officers, and many others cannot afford to live in the community they serve, we know we have an affordability problem,” Cummings wrote in a statement announcing his proposal. “I could no longer sit back and wait. It’s time to fight to provide housing for our residents and those that want to live in Leesburg.”
Among the suggestions is to establish a definition of affordable housing using Loudoun County’s Area Median Income, or AMI; to streamline the application process for affordable developments; and to waive town fees and provide density bonuses for developments that include significant investment in affordable housing. He also suggested the town and county governments enter a formal agreement to promote affordable housing in Leesburg and cooperate in addressing the county’s unmet housing needs.
“We cannot simply expect the government to solve the affordability problem,” Cummings said. “We need to find a way to partner with developers and non-profit organizations that are on the frontline in the fight for affordable housing.”
The issue is expected to be discussed at the council’s Nov. 14 work session.
(3) comments
If Zach isn't going to pay for this subsidized "affordable" housing himself, who will? The rest of us?
I think Zach Cummings is barking up the right tree. Anything we can do to ensure more affordable housing -- I'm all for. And by affordable, I mean housing that permits HUD rental assistance. It has to be affordable for everyone across the income spectrum. Please Vote Loudoun!
No fundamental or inherent "right" exists to live where one works.
If that were the case, then there should/would be "affordable" housing in McLean, Great Falls and Potomac.
Local politicians need focus on delivering the necessary services to residents and taxpayers for the most reasonable cost.
I know this won't happen because, well, because pet projects and favors, but it needs to be repeated over and over and over again.
