The county Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services is planning an in-person, design public meeting on the Westpark Improvements project for Tuesday, June 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The county purchased 134 acres of the former Westpark Golf Course last August. The county-owned land has been placed into a conservation easement, which will preserve the natural landscape. The Westpark Improvements project includes the design and construction of a passive park. The Board of Supervisors has earmarked $13.4 million for the project, with completion expected in 2027.
At this meeting, residents will have an opportunity to provide input on the design of this future passive park. Comments will be accepted through July 14, through the online comment form at loudoun.gov/westparkproperty or by mail to Logan Baird, Loudoun County Department of Transportation & Capital Infrastructure, 101 Blue Seal Drive, Leesburg, VA, 20177.
The meeting will be held at the park department’s office at 742 Miller Drive SE in Leesburg.
