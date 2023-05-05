Operations quietly have begun at Loudoun County’s newest public park, but the community discussion of about the future use of the former Westpark Golf Course property has yet to begin.
The Board of Supervisors authorized the purchase of the 134-acre south Leesburg property a year ago. In recent months, the county has begun maintenance of the property, conducting mowing along property boundaries and pathways while complying with the restrictions of a conservation easement applied to the tract.
Providing an update to residents during an April 26 community meeting, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Service Steve Torpy said that easement, which includes protections for waterways and wildlife habitat, will be a big factor in determining how the passive park develops in the future.
According to the presentation, the county this year will launch a community input process to discuss the park’s future before designers work up formal plans in 2025. Construction of park amenities is expected in 2026.
In the meantime, the park will be open dusk to dawn, although without public parking or an easily accessible trailhead, access is largely restricted to neighboring property owners. Torpy said anyone in the park should stay on the paved paths for their own safety.
