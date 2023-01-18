Madigan Construction has been awarded a $1.7 million contract to reconfigure the King and Market Street intersection.
The project includes replacement of the stormwater inlets, updated pedestrian signals and installation of new streetlights. The work, which is expected to require nighttime street closures, is expected to start in July and be complete by the end of October.
The work is intended to reconfigure the intersection to reduce instances of vehicles running over or rubbing against the storm drains, causing damage to the structures and vehicles.
