As the county government enters the final stages of its zoning ordinance overhaul, the Town of Leesburg is embarking on its own two-year ordinance re-write process.
The Kendic Keast Collaborative consultant team started work in June and recently completed a round of initial stakeholder meetings and briefings to the Planning Commission and Board of Architectural Review.
According to the presentation by KKC planner Brian Mabry, the work primarily will focus on implementing the policies in the Legacy Leesburg town plan adopted last year. The consultants also will be working to modernize the zoning code and streamline the review process. Kendic Keast Collaborative founder Lane Kendic is a leading proponent of performance zoning, which sets parameters for uses that can be evaluated administratively.
Another part of the consultant’s package is an interactive website that will be used to collect community input and provide an interactive portal the final zoning rules and the town’s other development regulations.
Over the next two months, the consultant will conduct a detailed review of the current zoning and the policies of the new town plan. They plan to return in early October to present the Town Council and Planning Commission with a proposed outline for the new ordinance and a detailed critique of the regulations.
Another round of focus group meetings is planned in November. By February 2024, the first chapter of the draft ordinance is expected to be presented, with more rolling out over time. By next September, a complete draft is scheduled to be ready for public review. Review and public hearings by the commission and Town Council are expected to begin that fall and continue into spring of 2025.
The schedule envisions a May 2025 adoption.
The last comprehensive update to the town’s zoning rules was in 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.