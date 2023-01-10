The Loudoun Museum Board of Trustees has hired a veteran museum executive to serve as its new executive director.
Carrie Christoffersen stepped into the post Jan. 8. She is the former executive director and curator of the Newseum in Washington, DC, where she worked for more than two decades. That center closed in 2019. Most recently, she served as vice president of engagement at the Freedom Forum.
She replaces Joe Rizzo, who had served as the museum’s director since 2018.
“As a recognized leader, Carrie Christoffersen has the experience, approach, and perspective to guide the Loudoun Museum,” museum board president Sharon Virts stated in making the announcement. “Carrie brings the kind of expertise that the board has sought for the museum’s long-term success; she will play a vital role in achieving our vision going forward.”
During her tenure at the Newseum, Christofferson managed the care and maintenance of the permanent collection; led the exhibit development, video production, visual resources, visitor services, and operations teams; and worked to connect exhibits and educational programs.
She holds a master’s degree in American studies from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. An active member of the American Alliance of Museums, she has been a speaker on museum design, collections management and visual culture.
“I am honored and excited to lead the Loudoun Museum as we advance our mission of connecting people to Loudoun history,” Christoffersen stated.
The Loudoun Museum is located at 16 Loudoun St. SW in Leesburg. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Learn more at loudounmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.