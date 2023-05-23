Clark Case, who has served as Leesburg’s director of Finance and Administrative Services since 2014, will retire this fall after 40 years of local government service.
Case came to Leesburg after serving 31 years in the City of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to serving as Leesburg’s chief financial officer, he supervised the Department of Finance and Administrative Services, which includes the Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology departments. Early during his tenure, the town achieved triple-A bond ratings from three major rating agencies.
“It was my privilege and fortune to have hired Clark in 2014 as our chief financial officer. Clark is a major reason that the town was able to finally achieve a AAA-credit rating,” stated Town Manager Kaj Dentler. “He has provided invaluable financial guidance and leadership while working for the Town, and he will be missed. While we wish him well in his retirement, we are keenly aware that his successor will have big shoes to fill.”
Case also is created with business process improvements that included the transition of billing and collection of town taxes to Loudoun County, implementation of updated cybersecurity measures, and the setup of the town’s independent Other Post Employment Benefits Trust and investment program.
Prior to his municipal government service, he worked in financial management and budgeting positions for the Mutual Broadcasting System radio network, Pizza Hut, Inc.’s world headquarters, and Arthur Andersen & Company (now Accenture) as a systems consultant.
Case's retirement is effective Sept. 30. The town is advertising for his replacement and expects to fill the post prior to Clark’s departure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.