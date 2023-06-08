Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk on Wednesday presented the 2023 State of the Town address, touting a broad assortment of accomplishments and the municipality’s strong fiscal condition.
The program started with a celebration of accolades received during the past year, highlighted by Fortune magazine rating Leesburg the eighth best place in the United States to live with a family. Del. David Reid (D-32) presented a General Assembly resolution commemorating the accomplishment. Burk noted the town also was named most beautiful town in Virginia by Travel.com and a top 10 safest place in Virginia by Ramsey Solutions.
“These recognitions are due to the Town Council's vision and commitment,” Burk said. “As a result, Leesburg has remained a place where people want to live, explore, and start a business. We have retained our history while planning for the future, welcoming a diverse population, and maintaining the values of a small-town community.”
Among the long list of accomplishments Burk highlighted in her address were the adoption of a new town plan, Legacy Leesburg, that is intended to guide the community development for the next 20 years; launching a Main Street program to better support the downtown commercial district; raising police pay and hiring a new chief; revamping the town’s social media outreach and reinterring the remains recovered from the town’s paupers burial ground to a more fitting Potters Field Memorial.
She also reported on her annual visit to the pre-kindergarten class at Loudoun Country Day School, where the students provide her with mayoral advice.
“Some of the ideas involve the mayor getting everyone ice cream, more playgrounds, helping all the animals in town be safe, and to spread love and peace throughout Leesburg,” she said.
Looking ahead, Burk noted that the town is undertaking a Zoning Ordinance re-write, taking a new look at the Crescent District planning guidelines, working to build a control tower at Leesburg Executive Airport, expanding the police station, reevaluating downtown parking regulations and exploring ways to reduce the town’s environmental impact, among other projects.
“With a solid financial outlook, strong staff support, and an increasingly involved citizenry, I am excited about 2023 and beyond. We met the challenge of the past few years, and the Town Council will continue to do its best to represent the residents with civility and respect,” Burk said.
View the State of the Town presentation here.
Top two "accomplishments:"
Impossible-to-use parking meters and town-sanctioned graffiti.
These State of the Town & State of the County addresses don't have much meaning to me. It's just politicians tooting their own horn. Mayor Burk is a very nice lady. But I take what she says in her speech with a grain of salt. Happy World Ocean Day Loudoun!
