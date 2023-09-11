The Town of Leesburg held its annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at Freedom Park on Monday morning, with Mayor Kelly Burk issuing a call for unity and civility to honor those who were killed in the terrorists attacks.
“We are here to remember all those who lost their lives, but also to remember them with our acts of kindness, our grief, and our determination to be better people,” Burk said in her remarks before joining representatives of the police and fire departments in laying a memorial wreath at the town’s 9/11 memorial.
Rick Etter rings the bell during Leesburg's 2023 September 11 Remembrance Ceremony.
From right, Mayor Kelly Burk, Deputy Police Chief Vanessa Grigsby and Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company Chief Nick Martin lay a memorial wreath at the town's 9/11 memorial at Freedom Park on the the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
From right, Mayor Kelly Burk, Deputy Police Chief Vanessa Grigsby and Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company Chief Nick Martin lay a memorial wreath at the town's 9/11 memorial at Freedom Park on the the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
The joint honor guard with members from the Leesburg Police Department, Sheriff's Office and Loudoun County Fire-Rescue present the colors during the 2023 September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at Leesburg's Freedom Park.
Rick Etter rings the bell during Leesburg's 2023 September 11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
From right, Mayor Kelly Burk, Deputy Police Chief Vanessa Grigsby and Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company Chief Nick Martin lay a memorial wreath at the town's 9/11 memorial at Freedom Park on the the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
From right, Mayor Kelly Burk, Deputy Police Chief Vanessa Grigsby and Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company Chief Nick Martin lay a memorial wreath at the town's 9/11 memorial at Freedom Park on the the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
The joint honor guard with members from the Leesburg Police Department, Sheriff's Office and Loudoun County Fire-Rescue present the colors during the 2023 September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at Leesburg's Freedom Park.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
Logan Buckley sings the National Anthem during the Town of Leesburg's 2023 September 11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
Colleen McCabe play Taps at the conclusion of the Town of Leesburg's 2023 September 11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
“We need to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11. We in America, we’ve lost our way. We have no unity. We’ve become cynical, untrusting of each other and, at times, cruel and unkind,” she said. “The daily mass killings in our schools, streets and places of worship, the fights about designer shoes, not using turning signals as a reason to beat somebody up, the cruelty on our social media with name calling and mockery diminishes all of us and the people who died to save others all those years ago today.”
“Twenty-two years ago in the wake of that horrible tragedy, Americans from every side of the political aisle joined hands and we united in our grief. While we certainly do not want to repeat the tragedy of 9/11, let’s honor the memory of those who lost their lives that day by again putting aside our differences and finding the core values we all can believe in—freedom, liberty and justice for all. We need to use today to ponder, to think, to meditate, to even pray on who we are and how we can honor those brave, brave, brave heroes who gave the greatest sacrifice—their lives,” she said.
“Let today’s anniversary remind us that we can be better. We may not be called to give our own lives, but we most certainly can show kindness and respect to others, love for our country and gratitude that we are lucky to be Americans,” Burk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.