The Town of Leesburg will hold a final public information meeting on Thursday, April 27 to provide the latest information regarding the Battlefield Parkway/Leesburg Bypass interchange design.
The session follows two public input meetings held last year.
The current design includes two roundabouts and a bridge that will move Battlefield Parkway traffic and pedestrians over the bypass with the goal of eliminating delays at one of the town’s most congested intersections.
In November, the Leesburg Town Council endorsed the double roundabout designs as the preferred alternative. Since the town has been refining the layout and drafting the Interchange Access Report, which will be presented and endorsed by the council before it is sent to the Virginia Department of Transportation for approval next winter.
The meeting will be held between 6:30 and 8 p.m. in the lower-level Banquet Hall at the Ida Lee Park and Recreation Center. Design engineers and town staff members will be on hand to answer questions.
