The 2022 Loudoun History Awards ceremony will be held at the Thomas Balch Library on Sunday, Nov. 6 beginning at 2 p.m.
Two individuals will receive this year’s award along with one individual and one group who will be recognized as recipients in 2021.
This year’s honorees include Susan Pemberton Webber for her contributions in support of Thomas Balch Library, Friends of the Thomas Balch Library, Black History Committee of Friends of the Thomas Balch Library, and membership in heritage organizations. The second recipient will be Charles A. Johnston for his contributions to educational outreach and the preservation and documentation of Leesburg and Loudoun County history.
Honorees from 2021 are Michael R. Napper for his contributions to preservation and documentation of the memory of African Americans in Loudoun County’s history and the Family and Friends of the Mount Sinai Cemetery recognized for their contributions to the conservation and documentation of African American cemeteries in Lovettsville.
There will also be a special recognition for The Black History Committee of Friends of the Thomas Balch Library for their commemorative efforts in connection with Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
The public is invited to attend. Seating is limited. To register or for more information, contact Library Director Alexandra S. Gressitt at 703-737-7195.
