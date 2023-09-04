The Thomas Balch Library will host Shannon Combs-Bennett teaching “Genealogy in the 21st Century: Using DNA to Aid Your Paper Research” on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m.
The class will share information such as the types of tests on the market, what they can tell you, how to use them with your genealogical research.
Combs-Bennett is an award-winning author and genealogical researcher who lectures and writes on topics from genealogical methodology to genetic genealogy and is currently a doctoral student in History and Genealogical Studies at the University of Strathclyde.
The class is available both virtually and in-person in the lower-level meeting room at Library, 208 W Market Street in Leesburg. Pre-registration is required. Call 703-737-7195, email balchlib@leesburgva.gov or register online at leesburgva.gov/departments/thomas-balch-library/library-news-events/event-registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.