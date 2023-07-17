Preparations are underway for the annual TASTE Leesburg festival that will return to downtown Leesburg on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The Town of Leesburg is accepting applications from food related vendors and food trucks to participate in the event, which emphasizes “taste” from restaurants, businesses, and services showcasing the town.
For more information and to apply, go to tasteleesburg.com or call Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368.
