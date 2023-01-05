Flo Conklin moved fast with her walker into the living room of her daughter’s home. The centenarian gets around pretty quickly with it these days.
Her son-in-law, Michael Chamberlin, said she used to use a cane but they worried it wasn’t enough, so one day while she was in her garden he brought her the walker.
But that brought about a new problem, he said she started to get around too fast.
The “Unstoppable” Flo Conklin, who also goes by the nicknames Flobo, Florentine, and when she was younger, Flossy, turned 100 years old on Dec. 25. She’s been a Loudoun County resident for 48 years and has seen some major changes in that time, including the development along Evergreen Mills Road where her home is.
Flo Conklin was born in Tower City, a small Pennsylvania mining town, in 1922. During her youth, she lived through the Great Depression and World War II, working at the Pentagon as a secretary during the war.
She met her husband Ronald “Ronnie” Conklin at the Pentagon, where he worked as an elevator mechanic.
He left his job at the Pentagon to go into the construction business, building their first home in Dunn Loring in 1960.
They had two children, Shari and Dale.
Ronnie and Flo moved to Loudoun County in 1975, right after their oldest daughter Shari graduated high school. They bought 144 acres along Evergreen Mills Road just south of Leesburg that they eventually subdivided and sold. Today, this area makes up the bulk of the land surrounding and south of Heritage High School.
She said when she first moved out to Loudoun it was empty and she asked her husband why he would bring them to what she considered “God forsaken country,” but over time it became her home.
When they first moved to Evergreen Mills Road, Shari said cows and horses running up and down the road was a familiar sight. She said they often had to knock on doors of homes to let them know their livestock had gotten out as they made their way to church on Sundays. The Conklin’s themselves had cows and farmed the land.
Ronnie worked in construction and developed several subdivisions in the county. Shari said her dad was ahead of the time, often buying land to develop, including the area known today as Raspberry Falls but selling it when no one seemed interested in building on the land.
Today, Raspberry Falls is a neighborhood just north of Leesburg boasting a prestigious golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts. Flo said it still amazes her seeing all the growth in the county.
“I can’t believe the number of stores and things in town, and all the schools,” she said.
When the Conklins moved to the county there were only three high schools: Loudoun County High School, Loudoun Valley High School and Broad Run High School. J.L. Simpson Middle School was under construction. Dale was in the first graduating class of Loudoun County High School.
When Ronnie died in 1995 Flo started teaching preschool at the YMCA on Catoctin Circle in Leesburg. She eventually went to Evergreen Mills Elementary School and became a lunchroom monitor where she helped kids open items from their lunches for well over a decade, even watching four of her grandchildren graduate the elementary school.
She was also active in her church and taught Sunday school and the three-year-old class up until a few years ago.
She stepped away from that when she started experiencing health issues just before COVID-19 hit, but by this time Flo was well into her 90s.
Today, Conklin lives with her daughter, Shari, but keeps busy painting and gardening-tending to about a dozen large container gardens growing tomatoes, peppers and watermelons.
She said the thing she got the most excited about when Loudoun County started to get developed, was the addition of craft stores. She has also learned to use her cell phone to listen to podcasts and enjoys reading from her large-print edition Bible.
Asked what her secret is to longevity, she said her faith in God.
“God has a plan for everyone,” she said.
She also said to never stop moving and to “try to help people as much as you can.”
She said her only regret in life was not going to college and getting more of an education.
On Christmas Day, about 100 people from her church showed up outside of her home to sing “Happy Birthday” and to wish her well.
She celebrated turning 100 a few days later with her family near and far, watching a slide show of her 100 years on Earth.
