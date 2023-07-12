The annexation battle between the Town of Leesburg and Loudoun County over the Compass Creek development, including a 323-acre Microsoft data center complex, entered a new phase last week with the county filing a 692-page package opposing the town’s expansion effort.
The jurisdictions faced a July 7 deadline to come to terms on a voluntary settlement agreement and avoid a relatively rare adverse annexation trial through the Virginia Commission on Local Government.
The county’s opposition filing sets in motion a series of public hearings and oral arguments likely starting this fall, with a final decision to be rendered in 2024.
The town in September notified the county of its plans to annex the remaining 403 acres of Compass Creek south of the town boundaries after talks with county leaders on a potential deal to share tax revenues from the Microsoft data centers broke off.
In its filing, the town cited decades-long county planning policies that delineated a growth area around Leesburg where the town would provide public utilities and eventually incorporate land within the service area. The filing argues that the town invested in its utility system based on that concept, that property owners within the targeted annexation area would benefit from other municipal services, and that the town needs land for economic development opportunities.
The county’s response denies there is a commitment to support annexation of the utility service area and characterizes the town’s expansion efforts as seeking to impose “additional and burdensome municipal taxes” on the property owners without providing “any meaningful benefit” to them. The town has no demonstrated need for additional tax revenue or additional land for commercial or industrial development, the filing states.
The town and county previously agreed on two cooperative boundary line adjustments covering portions of Compass Creek, although only one has been completed. The second expansion, which would bring land that includes the Super Walmart and the At Home stores into the town limits, was never finalized in Circuit Court.
