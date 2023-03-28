The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday approved funding to help determine the cost of cleaning up a former municipal dump at a downtown lot being targeted for redevelopment.
It also voted unanimously to continue negotiations with a development team that proposes to build a performing arts center, affordable housing for seniors, and a public parking garage on the 2.37-acre tract.
The $164,000 task order with WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure will—for the first time in two decades—look below the surface of the town’s Liberty Street parking lot to determine the type of material underneath, the size of the dump, and whether pollutants are spreading from the property.
The property was used as a landfill in the 1940s and 1950s, according to a staff report. The site was last evaluated in a 2003 screening report conducted by the Department of Environmental Quality, which recommended a more detailed exploration and that the material be removed before any redevelopment is permitted. Since that time, town leaders have opted to leave the site undisturbed rather than open a potentially expensive remediation project.
The decision to finally break that seal was prompted by a public-private partnership proposal received last June in response to a town-issued request for redevelopment concepts for the land.
Only one proposal was received. That plan outlined the potential for more than 100 units of age-restricted, affordable senior apartments, a 450-seat theater, a conference center, restaurant space, and a 150-space parking garage. Since that time, the project has evolved to include the potential for more parking, up to 350 spaces in a three-level garage, and coordination with a potential hotel project on an adjacent lot.
During Monday’s Town Council work session, the town staff recommended the council terminate consideration of the proposal, citing the potential requirement for a $31 million public investment and uncertainty over the feasibility of the town operating or leasing out theater and restaurant spaces. However, the development team, which includes Leesburg attorney Peter Burnett and affordable housing developer Kim Hart, said the actual cost to the town would be far less, with numerous other revenue sources available to help underwrite the project.
With strong interest in a performing arts venue, as well as increased downtown parking, council members said they wanted to continue exploring the concept.
Their vote Tuesday night allows further deliberations, but does not obligate the town to approve the project.
The town and the development team will continue to hash out options to design and finance the project while the environmental consultant determines the scope of the landfill remediation effort. That report is expected by October.
Even if the current redevelopment project ultimately is not selected, removing the contamination is envisioned to be a required step if the property is put to any use beyond its current status as a surface parking lot.
