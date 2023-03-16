Oviya Amalra, a sixth grader at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School, won the 41st Annual LCPS Regional Spelling Bee on March 9 and is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Amalra won by correctly spelling the word “elan,” a noun that means energy, style and enthusiasm. The competition lasted 10 rounds before she beat Erdem Dolgoon, an eighth grader at Dayan Academy, according to a press release from Loudoun County Public Schools.
Amalra will compete May 31 to June 2 alongside more than 200 spellers from all over the world in the 95th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.
The three-day event will be televised.
"I'm very proud of all the participants and wish Oviya the best of luck at the National Spelling Bee," Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith said. "I'm always awestruck by our young people who, at an early age, are demonstrating a mastery and enthusiasm for the language."
Learn more about the Scripps National Spelling Bee at spellingbee.com.
