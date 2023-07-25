Barzin Badiee, a recent graduate of Heritage High School, was one of 50 students throughout Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC to receive a $2,500 academic scholarship from Dunkin’.
Badiee will attend the University of California Los Angeles in fall 2023 to study neuroscience.
In its second year, Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees awarded $125,000 in scholarships to high school and college students.
The company’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program accommodates current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Winners were selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and community. Scholarships can be used toward a two or four-year college or university or vocational-technical school of the student’s choice.
Dunkin’ of the DMV has awarded over $225,000 in scholarships to 90 students since the program’s creation in 2022.
“On behalf of my fellow Dunkin’ franchisees, we are thrilled to support these hardworking and deserving students throughout the DMV,” DMV-area Dunkin’ franchisee Maria Icaza stated. “Whether it’s serving your morning cup of coffee or helping support our youth in the pursuit of higher education, our team is proud to help keep our communities running.”
A recognition ceremony to award each of the student recipients with their scholarship will be held at Nationals Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
