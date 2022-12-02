The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission yesterday voted not to reaffirm the Leesburg Police Department’s accreditation status.
The department has been accredited since 2006 and was among 104 of more than 300 Virginia law enforcement agencies to have successfully complete the voluntary review.
According to the department, during the latest round of evaluation, errors were identified in four of 191 standards measured in the process. In announcing the loss of the accreditation status, the town characterized the failures as administrative errors that have been corrected and did not impact the department’s day-to-day functions.
The action came on the final day of Police Chief Gregory Brown’s tenure. He retired Dec. 1.
According to the town’s statement, the errors occurred during previous annual accreditation terms and were reported to the commission after they were discovered early in 2022.
“These administrative errors do not impact the day-to-day operations of the Leesburg Police Department or the department’s ability to continue to deliver professional high-quality police services to the community. The Leesburg Police Department took immediate actions to correct all errors in order to bring the department back into full compliance,” the town stated.
To achieve accreditation, law enforcement agencies must meet all program standards, maintain their accreditation files on an on-going basis, and provide annual verifications of compliance as required by the commission. On-site assessments every four years by specially trained program assessors assure consistency and full compliance of all accredited agencies, according to the town.
The department will immediately begin the process to have its accreditation reinstated and will be eligible for a re-assessment after 12 months.
Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Grigsby said the commission’s decision “will not change the Leesburg Police Department’s high level of professionalism and our exceptional level of customer service that we continue to provide to our community each and every day. In the continued spirit of community trust through transparency, I feel it important to notify the public of the commission’s decision and I will personally ensure that the Leesburg Police Department remains in full compliance with all VLEPSC accreditation standards going forward.”
The four standards that the department failed to achieve were:
• Financial audits were not properly completed for two accounts during previous accreditation terms. The audits have since been completed. No funds are missing and there is no evidence of wrongdoing. The department now complies with this standard.
• Following the retirement of a backup evidence custodian, a new back up evidence custodian was provided access to the property room prior to a full audit of the evidence room being completed. Subsequent audits have not revealed any discrepancies. The department now complies with this standard.
• Policy language was out of compliance regarding the frequency of property room audits and the supervisory personnel assigned to property room audits. The town said personnel of the appropriate rank were assigned and inspections had been completed without revealing any discrepancies. The policy language has been updated and is now in compliance.
• Less-lethal shotguns were deployed during previous accreditation terms without the assigned officers completing the required annual requalification of the less-lethal shotguns. The less-lethal shotguns have been removed from service. Department personnel will complete the necessary training in January so they may be redeployed within accreditation standards.
