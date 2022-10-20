Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory C. Brown has announced that he will officially retire on Dec. 1 after 26 years of law enforcement service in Loudoun.
Chief Brown has led the department since Oct. 3, 2016. In that time, he has implemented new leadership and management techniques and expanded the department to an authorized staff of 90 sworn officers and 18 civilians. That included new positions such as public information officer, crime and traffic analyst, and domestic violence detective.
He has emphasized community policing and has said “the needs of the community should be at the heart of everything we do,” seeking to build trusting and meaningful partnerships in the community.
He has also overseen the implementation of a new dispatch telephone system and Computer Aided Dispatch system, the expansion of the department’s headquarters, and creation of the department’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems program, and equipping officers with body-worn and in-car cameras among other technology upgrades.
Under Brown, the Leesburg Police Department was re-accredited by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services in 2018, and is scheduled to be re-accredited in 2022.
He is the town’s first Black police chief.
Brown began his law enforcement career with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department in 1996 and joined the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in 1997. He served the sheriff’s office for almost 20 years, working as a patrol deputy, school resource officer, criminal investigator, and an undercover officer in vice, narcotics and gangs; as well as a supervisor in each of those units and a member of the Emergency Response Team and the Honor Guard. He rose to the rank of captain and was commander of the Eastern Loudoun substation when he left to lead the Leesburg Police Department.
He will remain in the area, working as the Executive Director of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Ashburn, overseeing the training of officers, deputies and dispatchers at 17 region law enforcement agencies—including all the agencies where he has worked, and every local agency that serves or will soon serve Loudoun. The academy trains members of the Leesburg, Middleburg and Purcellville police departments, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, the Metro Transit Police Department, and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
He previously served as a Deputy Director of Basic Training at the academy from 2013 to 2015.
When he joined the Leesburg Police Department, he appointed then-Interim Chief Vanessa Grigsby as Deputy Chief, a position that had been empty since 2002, at the rank of major. Grigsby has remained a visible face of police department leadership in Leesburg since.
She will once again serve as acting police chief until Brown’s replacement is selected. A nationwide search is underway.
(2) comments
Great job Chief. You'll be missed.
As for the ever present "a nationwide search will be conducted" line. Puulese! They said that before Chief Brown was selected. He was here the entire time. Loudoun is jam packed with qualified LEs. Leesburg needs to keep it local.
October 19, 2022 Chief Brown is looking for new officers and a day later he is retiring, this doesn't make sense. Once again the Major is acting Chief so why not promote her to Chief. Leesburg is one messed up town.
